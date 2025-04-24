Bronx

72-year-old Bronx woman robbed of cane in broad daylight

nypd

A heartless thief stole a woman's cane from her in broad daylight Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police.

The NYPD said the victim, 72, was walking in the area of Watson Avenue and Morrison Avenue around 2 p.m., when a man came up, took her cane right out of her hand and ran away.

The woman was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

