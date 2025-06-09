Bronx

5-year-old boy robbed of necklace on Bronx street

A moped rider yanked the chain off the boy as he walked along the sidewalk

By NBC New York Staff

Police are looking for the moped rider who ripped the chain off the neck of a 5-year-old in the Bronx over the weekend.

According to investigators, the 5-year-old boy was walking on Marion Avenue Saturday when the moped rider approached him. He grabbed the chain from the boy's neck and drove off, northbound on Marion Avenue.

The little boy was treated at the scene for redness and swelling to the neck. It wasn't clear if he was with a caregiver at the time of the attack.

Police released surveillance of the moped rider.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

