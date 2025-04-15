Bronx

3 hurt as ambulance, box truck collide in the Bronx

The cause of the accident is under investigation

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a box truck in the Bronx Tuesday, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Pelham Parkway and Williamsbridge Road after getting a call about the crash around 6:30 a.m.

They found both vehicles heavily damaged. The box truck appeared flipped on its side.

The victims are expected to survive. It wasn't clear where the ambulance was headed at the time of the crash. The FDNY says it was not one of its fleet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Traffic was shut down in the area as authorities investigated.

