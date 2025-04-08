2 MTA workers attacked by scooter-wielding passenger in the Bronx

Two MTA workers in the Bronx are recovering after being attacked by a passenger who hit them with a scooter, according to the NYPD.

Police tell News 4, the suspect started swinging the fold-up scooter at the two employees who attempted to wake him up on the No. 5 train when it reached the end of the line at the Eastchester–Dyre Avenue station.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when the suspect hit one victim in the face when he tried to wake him up, police said. The suspect then hit a second employee in the hand injuring him while he was trying to intervene, according to police.

The alleged attacker ran southbound towards the Baychester subway station and had not been apprehended.

Both employees were taken to the hospital in stable condition.