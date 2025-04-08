Bronx

2 MTA workers attacked by scooter-wielding passenger in the Bronx

By Tracie Strahan

New York Police Department crime scene tape. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Two MTA workers in the Bronx are recovering after being attacked by a passenger who hit them with a scooter, according to the NYPD.

Police tell News 4, the suspect started swinging the fold-up scooter at the two employees who attempted to wake him up on the No. 5 train when it reached the end of the line at the Eastchester–Dyre Avenue station. 

The attack happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when the suspect hit one victim in the face when he tried to wake him up, police said. The suspect then hit a second employee in the hand injuring him while he was trying to intervene, according to police.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The alleged attacker ran southbound towards the Baychester subway station and had not been apprehended.

Both employees were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

BronxNYC SubwaySubway violence
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us