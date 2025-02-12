2 die in Bronx temple fire

Two people have died in a fire that erupted at a Bronx Thai Buddhist temple early Wednesday, authorities say.

The fire broke out on Anthony Avenue, between East Burnside Avenue and East 180th Street, around 6 a.m. Responding crews found one building fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading.

No details were immediately available on the victims or a possible cause.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed angry orange flames leaping from the structure into the dark night sky.

Fire officials say parked cars blocking the closest fire hydrant in the area impeded the response effort.

The investigation is ongoing.