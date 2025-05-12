A 16-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head while near a school in the Bronx, police confirmed.

The gunfire rang out near the corner of Home Street and Tinton Avenue in Morrisania just after 5 p.m. Monday, according to police, near The Bronx Latin School building.

According to preliminary information from multiple law enforcement sources, two groups were arguing near the school when someone began shooting. At least one of the bullets struck the 16-year-old in the head, leaving her gravely injured.

She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she later died, the NYPD confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl was a bystander or had been targeted in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.