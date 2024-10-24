Long Island Peloton rider was double charged each month for 2 years: What to watch for

For years, avid rider Ann-Marie Hughes has enjoyed being part of the Peloton movement, connecting with other riders from her home in Suffolk County.

“I love the whole idea of Peloton, I love the concept behind it. I love the instructors and it’s just motivating,” she said.

But in May, she had to stop putting the pedal to the metal when the touchscreen on her bike broke. She called tech support, only to find out about an issue with her monthly subscription fee of $44: The monthly subscription for her bike was being billed twice, for nearly two years.

“The gentleman on the other end of line says, ‘Yeah, I notice we’ve been charging you double since July of 2022,’ and I almost wanted to throw up,” Hughes said.

The duplicate charges went back 23 months, but Peloton did not immediately refund her in full — despite there being no apparent reason for the double billing,

“They did credit me 12 months, which was $582, but I was still short $484,” she said.

After being contacted by NBC New York, Peloton agreed to refund $484 for the duplicate charges. And as a gesture of goodwill, the company sent her a replacement touchscreen, a value of $375, for free.

In a statement, Peloton said “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience Ann-Marie experienced. As a loyal member of the Peloton community, we’re grateful she gave us the chance to resolve this issue, so we can see her on our Peloton leaderboard for many years to come.”

Since then, Hughes has been enjoying her new screen, and says she’s also learned a lesson about the importance of reviewing all bills and monthly charges on a regular basis.