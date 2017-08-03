Rotting Bodies Found in Dirty Mortuary

An Ohio mortuary has lost its license, at least temporarily, after officials found it to be in unsanitary condition.

State documents show that Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle is being investigated for not refrigerating human remains.

Documents show one body was growing mold while another had begun to mummify.

The report also said maggots were found living in one of the decaying bodies.

They also said the facility had a "slight odor of decomposition" and several methods to mask the smell were being used, including car air fresheners hanging around.

The story is similar to an unrelated case in Fort Worth, Texas where a funeral home director was sentenced to two years in jail for felony theft.

After the sentence came victim impact statement's, where the victims were able to address Johnson face-to-face in court. The victims' loved ones were either found decomposing in the Johnson Family Mortuary in July 2014 or were given the wrong remains between 2012 and 2014.



MORE TOP NEWS STORIES



