Controversial 'Google Manifesto' Fuels Debate Over Gender Bias in Silicon Valley
OLY-NY

Controversial 'Google Manifesto' Fuels Debate Over Gender Bias in Silicon Valley

Stories of harassment in the tech investment world have led to resignations and, at Uber, at least 20 firings

    A Google engineer ignited a firestorm of controversy this weekend after writing and releasing an internal memo criticizing the tech company's diversity programs. Thom Jensen reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017)

    A 10-page document known as the "Google Manifesto" that criticizes the company's diversity practices and says that women aren't suited for engineering jobs is adding further controversy to the debate around gender bias in Silicon Valley, NBC News reported.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the memo violates the company's code of conduct, but also added that minority viewpoints cannot be discounted. NBC News could not independently confirm reports that the author of the report, said to be a Google engineer, was fired.

    "I am just kind of tired of it," said former Google engineer Cate Huston. "These things keep happening and the details change but the substantive portion of it is that women shouldn't be engineers are we aren’t welcome."

    While Google and other tech companies are making efforts to hire a more diverse workforce, they are still grappling with how to fix a bro culture after a number of headline-grabbing stories this year. Stories of harassment in the tech investment world have led to resignations and, at Uber, at least 20 firings.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
