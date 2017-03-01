Timeline: The Rapid Fall of Aaron Hernandez

It has been four years since Aaron Hernandez played in the NFL. The Connecticut native burst onto the scene after the Patriots drafted him, but his dark past quickly bubbled to the surface.

Hernandez was found guilty of murdering semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison. Now, he returns to court to answer to two more murder charges.

The former tight end is accused of gunning down Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in 2012.

From his humble beginnings in Bristol to his life imprisonment, take a comprehensive look at the fall of a man even more troubled than he is talented.