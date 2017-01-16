Cubs Arrive in DC for White House Visit

The Chicago Cubs arrived to the nation's capital Sunday night ahead of a planned Monday visit with President Barack Obama at the White House in the final days of his presidency.

President Obama will honor the Cubs during a ceremony that will take place at 12:05 p.m. CT in the East Room of the White House to celebrate the team's 2016 World Series championship. NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with coverage of the visit here.

“We’re excited,” shortstop Addison Russell said. “There’s probably about three people that I would get star-struck by, and he’s one of them.”

After the ceremony, the Cubs are expected to visit patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., before returning to Chicago, according to MLB officials.

"The visit will continue the tradition begun by President Obama for honoring sports teams for their efforts to give back to their communities," a statement from the White House said.

It's a move that is is slightly unusual, as the reigning World Series champions normally make the traditional White House visit during the following MLB season. The Cubs, who ended a 108-year title drought in Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians, were hoping to get to Washington, D.C., before Obama left office. Though the president is a White Sox fan, he calls Chicago home and rooted for the North Siders since his team didn't make the playoffs.

The president invited the Cubs to the White House in a phone call to Joe Maddon following the team's victory, and with the club all assembled in Chicago for this weekend's Cubs Convention, arranging travel to Washington D.C. was a solution that worked out well for the team to see the president.

While the Cubs visit to the White House comes five days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the team will still have a connection to the new administration. Trump has nominated Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts as deputy commerce secretary. Ricketts will join his sister, co-owner Laura Ricketts, brother, co-owner Tom Ricketts, and the team at the presidential reception.

The Cubs will be the second Chicago team to visit the Obama's White House. The president also hosted the Chicago Blackhawks after their three Stanley Cup championships since 2010.