What’s Going to Happen to Health Care?

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One while departing from the White House on July 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Health care legislation is dead for now and the White House and Congress have yet to announce their next step, NBC News reported. But their decisions, expected in coming days, could have major implications for Affordable Care Act's exchanges next year.

Republican leaders are weighing three options: They can keep fighting for a GOP health care bill in the hopes of a late breakthrough, work with Democrats on a bipartisan package to make insurance markets function smoothly in the short term, or encourage the ACA exchanges to collapse in the hopes of building pressure for repeal and replacement.

President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals on his intentions, but he’s threatened to cut off insurer payments. These threats have gotten louder recently and Trump said Friday that he wanted to "let Obamacare implode."

Trump’s push for collapse comes as insurance markets show improvement this year after a period of significant premium hikes.

Raw: Gasps as McCain Goes Thumbs Down on Health Bill