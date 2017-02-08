In this Feb. 6, 2017, image from Senate Television, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary. The Senate will be in session around the clock this week as Republicans aim to confirm more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition.

Senate Republicans voted to silence Elizabeth Warren after she read from a letter by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. that criticized the civil rights record of Trump's nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, NBC News reported.

The debate on the confirmation of Sen. Sessions came to a screeching but temporary halt Tuesday night when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, objected to a speech that the Massachusetts Democrat was giving.

Shortly after the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the Senate waded into another long night of speeches on yet another nominee drawing sharp partisan difference. Republican Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is President Trump's choice for attorney general, and the full Senate will likely vote on his confirmation on Wednesday.

Warren quoted from a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in opposition to Sessions, an Alabama Republican, during his attempted confirmation for a federal judgeship 30 years ago. Scott King wrote that Sessions had used "the awesome power of his office to chill the pre-exercise of the vote by black citizens."

McConnell and other Republicans said Warren violated Senate rules. The rule, No. 19, says senators cannot "directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator." Because of this, the Senate voted 49-43 to admonish Warren, effectively barring her from speaking further.

