Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "very warm" conversation with President Donald Trump on Sunday, with the men agreeing to a White House visit next month.

Netanyahu's office said the two leaders discussed Iran and the Palestinian peace process.

However, they did not discuss Trump's campaign promise to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city of Jerusalem.

"We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told NBC News.

In a statement, the White House said that peace between Israel and the Palestinians could be achieved only through direct negotiation.

