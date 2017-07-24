US Military Plane Intercepted by Chinese Fighter Jets

In this April 13, 2010, file photo, a Chinese People's Liberation Army Airforce's "Bayi Aerobatic Unit" J-10 fighter jet climbs during an aerial demonstration at a base of the PLA Airforce's 24th Division in Yangcun, Tianjin, China.

U.S. military officials confirmed two Chinese fighter jets intercepted and almost collided with a U.S. military surveillance aircraft in the East China Sea this weekend, NBC News reported.

One of the Chinese J-10 fighter jets flew underneath U.S. Navy EP-3 on Sunday and then suddenly was in front of the aircraft. The maneuver forced U.S. reconnaissance jet to take "evasive action" to avoid a collision, officials said.

U.S. military officials described the maneuver was unsafe and unprofessional as they have with similar past incidents earlier this year.



