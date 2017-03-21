Trump's Business Is In Violation of NYC Law

A file photo of the Trump Tower skyscraper at 5th Avenue and 56th Street from 2013 in New York City.

Donald Trump's business, The Trump Organization, is in violation of New York City law, NBC News reported.

Trump Tower at 725 Fifth Avenue, where President Trump and first lady Melania live and where his two eldest sons work in offices, is not registered this year with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development, a spokeswoman for the department confirmed on Tuesday.

Property owners of certain residential buildings are required by law to register annually by Sept. 1, but Trump Tower’s registration expired in 2016 and The Trump Organization never renewed it.

Failing to register can result in a fine of up to $500, and revokes some of the rights usually enjoyed by property owners. Calls and messages to a spokeswoman for The Trump Organization were not immediately returned to NBC News.