Trump Vows US Will 'Win' Fight Against Opioid Crisis
Trump Vows US Will 'Win' Fight Against Opioid Crisis

    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the opioid crisis, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

    President Donald Trump vowed the U.S. would "win" the battle against the heroin and opioid crisis on Tuesday, but did not declare a national emergency as his hand-picked commission recommended, NBC News reported.

    Instead, Trump promised to "protect innocent citizens from drug dealers that poison our communities."

    Trump also did not announce a new policy in the fight against opioids despite his promise of a "major briefing" in a tweet Tuesday morning.

    Last week, the presidential opioid commission, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, urged Trump to "declare a national emergency" and noted that "America is enduring a death toll equal to Sept. 11 every three weeks."

    Trump issued the warning during a briefing Tuesday afternoon on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

