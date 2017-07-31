Trump Vote Fraud Commission Could Not Be More Divided

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence attend the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on July 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

The members of President Donald Trump's bipartisan vote fraud commission appear to differ on the issues they believe the group should focus on, according to NBC News.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the commission's vice chairman, said the group needs to investigate claims of widespread voter fraud. Others on the panel, which includes seven Republicans and five Democrats, argue that the commission should focus on issues like updating voter systems and encouraging registration.

Vice President Mike Pence, the group's chairman, said the commission was formed to study voting issues without "preconceived notions or preordained results."