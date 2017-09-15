ESPN said Jemele Hill acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

President Donald Trump lashed out at ESPN on Twitter Friday after "Sportscenter" host Jemele Hill tweeted earlier this week that Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot."

Hill later apologized for her tweets and ESPN said Thursday it has accepted the apology.

Trump on Friday tweeted: "ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!"

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday also called Hill's comments outrageous. She added the comments could be considered a fire-able offense.

ESPN said in a statement that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she's acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

In her own tweet, Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.