Trump Expected To Host Chinese President at Mar-a-Lago

As part of his "Thank You Tour" Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Iowa on Dec. 8, 2016. His was critical of China's trade policies, saying "they haven't played by the rules and I know it's time that they're going to start." (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

President Donald Trump is expected to host the president of China, Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April, a senior administration official told NBC News Monday.

The meeting would come after months of tough talk from Trump on the campaign trail over trade.

President Xi would be extended the same courtesy as the Japanese prime minister received with a trip to the "Winter White House" in February. Shinzo Abe and his wife spent the weekend with Trump and the first lady in a visit meant to deepen their relationship.

Final arrangements for the China meeting, first reported by Axios, will be made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week during his trip to Asia, the official said.