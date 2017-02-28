FILE: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands at a podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, New York.

President Donald Trump's first joint address to Congress could include a call for an immigration bill, a senior White House official tells NBC News.

"The time is right for an immigration bill if both sides are willing to compromise," Trump said.

The White House tells NBC News that the president is open to legal status for undocumented immigrants who haven't committed serious crimes. Those individuals would not need to leave the country first.

One of the president's signature campaign promises included building a wall along the Southern border and curbing illegal immigration into the United States from countries like Mexico.