Secret Service: Trump's Not Our Only Problem

Members of the Secret Service stand guard on a roof of a building on Fifth Avenue before President Donald Trump's motorcade leaves Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York.

The U.S. Secret Service is facing money problems — but that's not President Donald Trump's fault, the agency's director said Monday, in response to a report that the Trump family is straining protective resources.

Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles said funding for roughly 1,100 agents working overtime in 2017 is not an issue "that can be attributed to the current Administration’s protection requirements alone, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade due to an overall increase in operational tempo," NBC News reported.

His comments came after a report in USA Today that the agency's funding problems were partly caused by the president's large family and their multiple, oft-visited Trump properties in the U.S. and overseas.

Alles told USA Today the agency is handling an unprecedented number of White House officials who need protection.

