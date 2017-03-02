Ryan Zinke, New Interior Secretary, Rides Horse to First Day of Work | NBC New York
The former Republican congressman from Montana, who was sworn into President Donald Trump's Cabinet on Wednesday, was seen getting to work in traditional northwestern fashion

    Newly confirmed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke decided to come to work on his first day the cowboy way — by riding in on a horse through the streets of Washington, D.C. Thursday morning, NBC News reported.

    The former Republican congressman from Montana, who was sworn into President Donald Trump's Cabinet on Wednesday, was seen getting to work in traditional northwestern fashion rocking a cowboy hat alongside U.S. Park Police.

    The Senate voted 68-31 Wednesday, to make Zinke the 16th of 22 of Trump cabinet and cabinet-level nominations to win approval.

