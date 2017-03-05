Republicans to Introduce Health Care Replacement Bill This Week

The HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Republicans will introduce their much-awaited bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week, a senior House Republican aide told NBC News.

"We are now at the culmination of a years-long process to keep our promise to the American people," Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, told NBC News.

A draft bill obtained by NBC News two weeks ago indicated that Republicans intend to roll back much of President Barack Obama's signature achievement, replacing it with tax credits and state grants.

The senior House aide said there was a large staff meeting at the White House on Friday to resolve a few outstanding issues, while heath care committees in Congress worked over the weekend to incorporate technical guidance.