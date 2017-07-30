Price: HHS Will Continue to 'Follow The Law'

Tom Price, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that the administration will continue to “follow the law” when asked whether it was his job to continue to implement the Affordable Care Act as it was intended, NBC News reported.

But he would not say whether subsidies for low-income insurance policies would continue.

“Our job is to follow the law of the land and we take that mission very, very seriously,” Price said.

“The role of the Health and Human Services Department is to improve the health, the safety and the well-being of the American people," Price said. "And what we understand, what the American people understand is that their health and well-being are being harmed right now by the current law. And so our goal is to make — is to put in place, as well as the president's goal, is to put in place a law, a system, that actually works for patients. You can't do that under the current structure.”