How Oprah Winfrey Could Bring Down Labor Secretary Nominee Andrew Puzder | NBC New York
How Oprah Winfrey Could Bring Down Labor Secretary Nominee Andrew Puzder

She has submitted a tape of Puzder's ex-wife describing abuse by Puzder to the Senate HELP Committee

    Getty
    Oprah Winfrey has submitted a tape of Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder's ex-wife describing abuse by Puzder on Winfrey's show. The tape has the potential to shake up Puzder's already rocky hearing process.

    Thirty-year-old domestic abuse allegations could come back to haunt the already rocky confirmation process for President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary pick Andrew Puzder, NBC News reported.

    Puzder’s ex-wife Lisa Fierstein appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show in March of 1990 for a segment about "High Class Battered Women," in which she describes abuse by Puzder while disguised under the name "Ann." Now Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama supporter, has shared the tape, and other episodes dedicated to discussion of domestic violence, with the Senate Health, Education, labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

    Fierstein filed a court petition in 1988 alleging abuse by Puzder, but it was dismissed. She has since retracted her allegations, and told the HELP committee that she regrets appearing on the show.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago
