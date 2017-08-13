NSA Chief on Charlottesville: ‘Of Course it was Terrorism’

In this July 31, 2017, file photo, national security adviser H.R. McMaster listens during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser in an interview Sunday clearly labeled Saturday's deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, as terrorism, NBC News reported.

“Certainly I think we can confidently call it a form of terrorism,” the adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on NBC's "Meet The Press."

“What terrorism is, is the use of violence to incite terror and fear, and of course it was terrorism.”

Trump has been widely criticized by members of both parties for pitting blame Saturday on “many sides” for violence that was sparked by a white nationalist rally, and for not specifically naming and condemning the racist groups involved.

McMaster said the president intended to denounce the racists.