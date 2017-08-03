Mueller Impanels Grandy Jury in DC in Russia Probe: Report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Citing two people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported the grand jury will convene in Washington.
Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment to the newspaper.
Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, said he wasn’t aware that Mueller had started using a new grand jury, the Journal reported.
“Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Cobb said. “The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly.…The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller.”
NBC News had previously reported a grand jury was already involved in investigations into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, and Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman.