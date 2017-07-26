This Nov. 20, 2016, file photo shows Kid Rock in Nashville, Tennessee. on July 26, 2017, the musician announced he is creating a nonprofit to promote voter registration and further teased a potential bid for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Kid Rock is creating a nonprofit organization to promote voter registration among Americans, the musician announced in a statement on his website late Wednesday.

"The one thing I've seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it," Kid Rock said in the statement, about two weeks after he first hinted that he may run for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

The statement was later added to his kidrockforsenate.com website.

Though the rocker offered no further specific details of his future group, Kid Rock explained that he wants to raise money for the cause and help people register to vote at his concerts. He also said that he wants profits from his merchandise to fund the cause as well.

In addition, Kid Rock plans to hold a news conference "in the next six weeks or so" to address his cause, his possible Senate bid and other issues, the statement concluded.

Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie and lives in suburban Detroit, first teased a 2018 Senatorial bid on July 12 on social media, confirming the authenticity of the kidrockforsenate.com website.

The site is a single page with a link to buy merchandise on the website for his record label, Warner Bros. Records.

After Kid Rock's July 12 post, Republican officials in Michigan said the party had not heard from the musician about a potential run.

Kid Rock endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016, even visiting now-President Trump at the White House in April this year.

In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018, while Republican candidates include former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. and businesswoman Lena Epstein.



