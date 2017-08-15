Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

What does the federal government want to do with records on everyone who visited an anti-Donald Trump website?

The Justice Department's demand is part of the ongoing case against people who allegedly broke laws while protesting President Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington, NBC News reported. Prosecutors say the website, DisruptJ20.org, was used to organize "a violent riot."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C., which is prosecuting the protesters in local courts, points out that the warrant has already been approved by a judge.

But the target of the search warrant, a web-hosting company that has provided information about the people who registered for the site, says federal officials have gone too far by seeking IP addresses for anyone who entered the site.

