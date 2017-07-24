John McCain Spends Weekend Outdoors With Daughter, Friend

After doctors removed a blood clot from above Sen. John McCain's left eye on Friday, the Mayo Clinic released a statement addressing that the procedure revealed a brain tumor. (Published Thursday, July 20, 2017)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., spent the weekend outdoors about a week after undergoing surgery and being diagnosed with brain cancer, NBC News reported.

McCain, 80, tweeted a photo Sunday afternoon of himself and a friend, Joe Harper, with their feet in the Oak Creek of Zebra Falls in Arizona.

The senator's daughter Maghan McCain also tweeted a photo of the outing, which she used to thank supporters for their well wishes in the wake of her dad's diagnosis.

McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on July 14 and was subsequently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.



