Jared Kushner Facing Senate Questions on Russia Ties

Jared Kushner's participation in a meeting last year with Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer is likely to be on the table for questioning

    As President Trump celebrates Bastille Day in France with President Macron, additional information has surfaced about a meeting that took place between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer in June 2016. NBC News learned that a former soviet counter-intelligence officer also attended the meeting, something that had not been previously disclosed. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

    Jared Kushner is expected to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday and face questions about his relationships with Russian officials, NBC News reported.

    President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor will not be under oath during his questioning and the session will not be public.

    But Kushner's participation in a meeting last year with Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer is likely to be on the table for questioning. 

    The committee is investigating Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow's covert operation was intended to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign and evolved into an attempt to help Trump win.

    Published at 2:41 AM EDT on Jul 24, 2017
