Inside Breitbart News: ‘We’re Not a Hate Site’

Breitbart Editor in Chief Alex Marlow at the SiriusXM Studio on April 27, 2016 in New York, New York.

As one of President Donald Trump's favorite news sources, Breitbart News has been called a lot of names, including "Trumpbart," a "platform for the alt-right," and anti-Semitic, NBC News reported.

But in an exclusive interview, editor-in-chief Alex Marlow said that the site has been misunderstood.

"There's a lot of Americans out there who I think would love to read our content," Marlow told NBC News' Stephanie Gosk. "And they haven't been told that it's OK to do so. It's OK to check us out. We're not a hate site."

Critics of Breitbart point to articles on the right-wing website like "Hoist It High and Proud: The Confederate Flag Proclaims A Glorious Heritage," and its promulgation of fringe, often evidence-free theories — including the accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump's phones.

