OLY-NY
Young Immigrant Files Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration's DACA Decision

Originally the lawsuit was filed in 2016 to challenge the court decision that blocked the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) program and the expansion of DACA from going into effect

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "lawful, orderly wind-down" of the DACA immigration program late Tuesday morning, claiming the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was an issue best tackled by Congress instead of the executive branch. The program was created by the Obama administration in 2012. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

    A lawsuit was filed Tuesday hours after the Trump administration announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants deportation protections for young immigrants, CNBC reported. 

    The lawsuit was filed by Batalla Vidal, a 26-year-old Mexican immigrant and DACA recipient, and New York-based nonprofit group Make the Road New York, an organization that works with minority, working-class communities. 

    The lawsuit challenges the Trump administration's termination of DACA, which protects an estimated 800,000 people from deportation.

    New applications will be halted for President Barack Obama's DACA executive order, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
