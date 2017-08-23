Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, May 26, 2017. In her address, Clinton speaks about how she has spent her time since the 2016 presidential election, which has included, she said, drinking chardonnay.

Hillary Clinton feels she let down the millions of people who supported her in the 2016 presidential election, she says in her new book, according to two excerpts of the audio book obtained by "Morning Joe."

Clinton says the book, "What Happened," is about moments from the campaign she wishes she could do over, including her reaction to now-President Donald Trump tracking Clinton around the stage at her second debate with him, days after a tape was released in which Trump bragged about being able to grope women.

The book is set to be released on Sept. 12 by Simon & Schuster. The excerpts obtained by "Morning Joe" are the first from the book to be made public.



"Writing this wasn't easy," Clinton writes in the author's note. "Every day that I was a candidate for president I knew that millions of people were counting on me and I couldn't bear the idea of letting them down. But I did. I couldn't get the job done. And I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life."

In another section, Clinton says she wonders whether she should have reacted differently to Trump following her around on stage during their second debate on Oct. 9. An "Access Hollywood" tape from 2005 had just been released in which Trump bragged that women let famous men do whatever they want to them, including "grab them by the pussy," prompting widespread outrage and an eventual apology from Trump.



Shortly after the debate, Clinton accused Trump of "menacingly stalking" her around the stage — earning a reprimand from some on social media and in a New York Daily News cover — and now she says it made her skin crawl.

But she ultimately did not address it on-stage, and Clinton now writes that she wonders if she would have been better off saying, "Back up, you creep, get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can't intimidate me, so back off."

She adds, "Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm."