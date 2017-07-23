GOP Legislative Agenda Stalled Amid Ideological Divides

After the third and fourth Republican senators said they cannot vote for the latest GOP health care bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., admitted the bill will not be successful. (Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017)

Despite having control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, Republicans are struggling to pass major aspects their legislative agenda and face many issues that interfere with the party's ability to govern, NBC News reported.

In Congress, Republicans face differences within party on health care reform, a dynamic that threatens to intrude on other major issues like the federal budget. At the White House, President Donald Trump has been fixated on investigations, leaving him an ineffective chief spokesperson for the party and their ideas.

Party unity on key issues has proven elusive for a party with widespread ideologies, ranging from northeast centrists to religious conservatives, fiscal conservatives and small-government libertarians.

That dynamic has stymied the GOP on health care, an issue that appeared simple for the past seven years on the campaign trial and when Trump promised it would be done "on day one."

