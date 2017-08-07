Fake News? Trump Launches 'Real News' Series

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport to begin his working summer vacation at his Bedminster golf club, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Morristown, N.J.

President Donald Trump and White House administration have launched their own "real news" series on Facebook to combat what Trump has called "fake news," NBC News reported.

Former pro-Trump cable news commentator Kayleigh McEnany will host the show in front of a blue Trump-Pence themed wall.

McEnany rose to political prominence during the 2016 election for her fiery exchanges in defense of Trump on CNN. She left the network this weekend, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News, asking to leave in order to pursue another opportunity.