Fact Checking Trump's Remarks on Health Care

President Donald Trump criticized GOP senators who have failed to move forward with a health care repeal, claiming they have not "done their job." He also called Democrats in Congress "obstructionists." (Published Monday, July 24, 2017)

President Donald Trump on Monday, in delivering remarks about health care, said the former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act has caused "nothing but pain."

He concluded Obama's health bill has "broken our healthcare system, it’s broken, it’s collapsing, it’s gone."

Despite the president's claims about the existing health bill, there’s little evidence of an imminent failure, NBC News reported.

The Congressional Budget Office has indicated Obamacare exchanges are stabilizing, although it suggested some sparsely populated areas may struggle to find insurers.