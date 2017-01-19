Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football

Sometime before he's sworn in Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will sit down with the top military officers who control America's massive military arsenal and get "THE Briefing," the one that provides him with an understanding — and the tools — of how he would wage nuclear war.

According to those who have witnessed it previously, the briefing is both daunting and sobering, NBC News reported.

Trump will take control of more than 4,000 nuclear warheads.

The options for nuclear war, called courses of action, are contained in both the "Presidential Decision Handbook" which is handed off, as well as in other more detailed briefings that Trump will receive after the inauguration.