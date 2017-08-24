Despite Trump's Talk, No Official Action Yet on Opioid Crisis - NBC New York
Despite Trump's Talk, No Official Action Yet on Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump has yet to follow through with official action after calling the opioid epidemic a "serious problem"

    Trump discussed intentions to declare the opioid crisis a state of emergency today.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017)

    Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency and called it "a serious problem the likes of which we have never had."

    But so far, Trump hasn’t formally signed such a declaration to sent to Congress, NBC News reported.

    The millions of dollars the executive branch could direct towards expanding treatment facilities — or supplying police officers with the anti-overdose remedy naloxone — aren’t moving because Trump yet to take official action.

    A White House spokesperson would not comment on when Trump plans to get around to it.

