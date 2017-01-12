DOJ Inspector General to Probe FBI Actions Ahead of Election | NBC New York
DOJ Inspector General to Probe FBI Actions Ahead of Election

    The Justice Department inspector general announced Thursday that his office is launching a probe into certain Justice Department and FBI actions ahead of the presidential election. 

    The move came in response to requests from chairmen and ranking members of Congress, as well as members of the public. 

    It will cover how the FBI and its director, James Comey, and the Justice Department handled certain aspects of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

    Check back on this developing story.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
