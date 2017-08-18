Steve Bannon has departed the White House, where he was President Donald Trump’s chief strategist. His tenure lasted seven months. White House chief of staff John Kelly and Bannon mutually agreed that Friday would be Bannon’s last day, according to a statement from the press secretary that said they were “grateful for his service.” (Published 37 minutes ago)

After his exit as Chief White House Strategist, Steve Bannon returned as the executive chairman for Breitbart News Friday, a spokesman for the site confirmed to NBC News. Confirmation from the company came shortly after the site published an article titled "'Populist Hero' Stephen K. Bannon Returns Home to Breitbart."

Bannon himself expressed excitement about his return, telling the Weekly Standard in an interview published moments after the company's announcement that he felt "jacked up," and referred to the site as one of his "weapons."

"Now I'm free. I've got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, 'it’s Bannon the Barbarian.' I am definitely going to crush the opposition," Bannon said.

"And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we're about to rev that machine up," he added, referring to Breitbart. "And rev it up we will do.

