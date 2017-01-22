United Airlines Grounds All Domestic Flights Over Computer Issue | NBC New York
United Airlines Grounds All Domestic Flights Over Computer Issue

    United Airlines grounded all domestic flights across the country due to a computer issue Sunday evening. 

    A nationwide ground stop was issued, the airline tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. CST amid dozens of replies to passengers' complaints. 

    "A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience," the tweet said. 

    It was not immediately clear how long the ground stop would remain in effect. 

    Sixty-five flights were canceled at O'Hare Airport by 7 p.m. CST, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. 

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
