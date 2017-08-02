Woman, 2 Children Held Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years

A woman and her two children have escaped from a home in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, where the children's father held them captive for at least two years, police said.

Fredericksburg.com reports deputies went to a home in the 3600 block of Mine Road in Fredericksburg on Saturday to check on the welfare of a family. A caller was concerned that no one had seen any of the family members for some time.

When deputies arrived at the home, a man greeted them and appeared to be reluctant to let them in the house, according to the report.

A woman and two children ran out a side door while they were talking. They were taken to safety and told authorities it had been at least two years since they were allowed out of the house, the sheriff's office said.

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore, 43, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of abduction and felony assault and battery, the sheriff's office said.

The woman, 32, is being treated at a medical facility. The children, ages 11 and 8, received medical attention and are staying with family members, according to Fredericksburg.com.

Investigators determined the woman and children were not held with any sort of bondage or cages, but were not permitted to leave. Deputies said it is unclear how the suspect kept them inside the home.

Police said the woman is Moore's girlfriend and the two children are their kids.

Moore is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was arraigned on Monday.