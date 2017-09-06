What Now? Here’s What DACA Recipients Should Know

Hundreds of immigrants and advocates in New York and New Jersey are demonstrating at Trump Tower and in Washington, D.C., after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning that the Trump administration is ending the DACA program. Erica Byfield reports.

Benjamin Jacinto, 25, of Ohio, has been in the U.S. for 19 years and just renewed his DACA for another two years.

"I’m set for two years, but what’s after that?" Jacinto said.

President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program and from Wednesday (Sept. 6), no more applications for DACA are being accepted.

For people who have DACA now and whose DACA doesn’t expire until after March 5, 2018, will continue to have DACA and the work permit that comes with it until the expiration date of their DACA.

People whose DACA expired Tuesday or will expire Wednesday through March 5, 2018, can renew their DACA, but they must apply by Oct. 5.

