Out-of-Service Commuter Trains Collide Outside Philadelphia

Two Market-Frankford Line el trains collided at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby on Feb. 21, 2017, knocking multiple cars partially off the track.

An out-of-service SEPTA Market Frankford Line subway train crashed into the rear of another train at the 69th Street Terminal just outside Philadelphia Tuesday morning, injuring four people and knocking a few cars off the track during the busy rush hour.

Upper Darby Police asked commuters in a tweet to avoid the busy terminal after the wreck on looping turnaround tracks, where trains turn around at the end of the line, around 8:30 a.m.

Four people -- including the train operator and a man asleep on one of the trains -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

"At this time we are not getting reports of any life-threatening injuries to citizens on the train," police tweeted.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the trains were out of service at the time of the crash. One train appeared to have crashed into the rear of another train, police said.

SkyForce10 footage showed one car tipped over at a 45-degree angle -- its wheels dislodged from the body of the train -- and at least three other cars partially off the track as crews responded.

SEPTA used shuttle buses to get passengers from 69th Street to 63rd Street. Passengers could be seen boarding the buses around 9 a.m. the agency said to expect delays of up to 10 minutes on the line that runs from Upper Darby to the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash impacted West Chester Pike, Market Street and Victory Avenue for EMS personnel, police said.

The 69th Street Terminal is equipped with advanced signaling technology called Automatic Train Control, or ATC, which should prevent two moving trains from the same section of tracks, former SEPTA spokesman, and current NBC10 Philadelphia employee, Manny Smith said. A SEPTA headquarters dispatcher would also be controlling the line and giving permission to engineers to move into and out of the loop.

The systems in place ensure optimal turnaround times at the terminal since trains at peak hours arrive at least every four minutes, Smith said.

The MFL Line has been operating with a bare minimum of cars due to under-body crack concerns.

This crash comes nearly two years after a deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.