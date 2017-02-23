ICE Detainee with Tumor Removed from Texas Hospital: Lawyer

An undocumented woman in need of surgery to remove a brain tumor is being held at a North Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, Attorney Chris Hamilton said.

Sara Beltran Hernandez has been held at the Prairie Land Detention Center in Alvarado since November 2015.

She collapsed at the detention center this month after complaining of headaches, nosebleeds and memory loss, according to Hamilton. She was then transported to Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that requires surgery.

Hamilton claims his client was denied access to her other attorney and to vital medical attention while in ICE custody.

Paralegal Melissa Zuniga says Beltran Hernandez has waited 13 days to have surgery and the lawyers in her asylum case are asking for a humane release to receive that care, The Associated Press reported.

According to AP, Zuniga says the woman's condition is worsening with nosebleeds, loss of memory and other symptoms increasing.

The 26-year-old fled her native El Salvador because of the violence there, Hamilton said. She came to the United States illegally but immediately sought asylum and surrendered to authorities.

Hamilton believes Beltran Hernandez was detained for not having proper documentation when she tried to go to New York City to be with family. Family members have also reportedly been trying to petition for her asylum.

A spokesperson for ICE said Beltran Hernandez was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and was returned to the detention center.

In a statement to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth the agency said:

"ICE takes very seriously the health, safety and welfare of those in our care ... During [Beltran Hernandez's] stay at the hospital, ICE ensured that she was able to speak to her family and to her attorney by phone. Like all detainees in our care, Ms. Beltran will continue to have access to 24-hour emergency medical care and to any required specialized treatment at an outside facility."

Hamilton claims Beltran Hernandez was forcibly removed from the hospital and that she was bound somehow.

"She's in a lot of pain," Hamilton told NBC-DFW.

He also said a brain surgeon offered Wednesday night to help care for the woman.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.