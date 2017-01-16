NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more on the civil rights icon and his speech Monday to honor the holiday. (Published 3 hours ago)

A civil rights icon will be in South Florida Monday – just days after a firestorm erupted over comments he made regarding President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who has served in Congress for three decades after working for years to end racial segregation, will join Democrats and Republicans in just about two hours as keynote speaker for the city of Miami's MLK Day breakfast.

Friday, Lewis sat down with NBC’s Chuck Todd and questioned Trump’s legitimacy as president, adding he plans to join with other Democrats in boycotting Trump’s inauguration.

The president-elect responded to the comments on Twitter, saying in part that Lewis should “spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to Mention crime infested)." Those comments have been condemned by members of both parties.

Lewis was one of the organizers of 1963’s March on Washington, where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. He was involved in working closely with leaders such as King, Rosa Parks and James Farmer among others.