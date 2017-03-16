The official McDonald's corporate Twitter account was not loving President Donald Trump for a few minutes Thursday morning.

A tweet sent at 9:16 a.m. ET and since deleted called Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President" and took aim at the size of his hands.

The message from @McDonaldsCorp read: "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

The account later tweeted that Twitter alerted McDonald's the account was compromised. "We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."

NBC has reached out to McDonald's for comment.

Trump, who has sent some insulting tweets of his own over the years, has not yet responded on Twitter. The Trump administration released its $1.1 trillion budget Thursday.

Before it was deleted, the tweet was also pinned to the top of the McDonald's Twitter feed, the way to keep tweets most prominent.

Seth Meyers was one of many people on Twitter who had a laugh at the tweet's expense, saying, "Clown on clown crime #McDonalds."