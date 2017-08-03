Trump Is Probably Right — The U.S. Is Losing in Afghanistan

In this file photo, U.S. Army Soldier, SGT Kurtis Scheinder keeps watch from inside an Afghan National Army outpost on March 29, 2014 near Pul-e Alam, Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump has expressed frustrations regarding the war in Afghanistan, and recently suggested firing the war’s top military commander, NBC News reported.

In a meeting last month, Trump told senior administration officials “we aren’t winning. We are losing.”

By most measures, the president is correct.

The nearly 16 year long war — the longest in US history — has resulted in 2,216 American deaths and cost taxpayers an estimated $714 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. backed Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of the country, according to a report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan reconstruction, a government watchdog group.

The Taliban maintains a strong hold over much of the other territory.